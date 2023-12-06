WORLD
Iran prepares for human space missions after successful capsule launch
Iran's Telecommunications Minister says the launch of the 500-kilogramme capsule on a new class of domestically built space rocket named "Salman" could pave the way for human spaceflight.
This photo released by the Iranian Defence Ministry shows a rocket with a capsule carrying animals launched from an undisclosed location into orbit. / Photo: AP
December 6, 2023

Iran has launched a capsule designed to carry living beings in a step towards sending astronauts into space, state media reported — the latest test of aerospace technology criticised by the West.

The capsule was successfully sent up to a height of 130 kilometres (80 miles), the IRNA news agency quoted Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour as saying on Wednesday.

He said the launch of the 500-kilogramme capsule on a new class of domestically built space rocket named "Salman" could pave the way for human spaceflight.

It was not immediately clear if live animals were in the capsule, whose launch came 13 years after Iran sent turtles, a rat and worms into space.

US raises alarm bells

Tehran has struggled with several satellite launch failures in the past, and the successful launch of its first military satellite into orbit in April 2020 drew a sharp rebuke from the United States.

In September this year, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military, launched a new military imaging satellite into space.

Iran has always denied any ambition to develop nuclear weapons, insisting that its satellite and rocket launches are for civil or defence purposes only.

Tehran has been under tough US sanctions since Washington's 2018 withdrawal from a landmark nuclear deal.

The accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, granted the republic sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear activities aimed at preventing the country from developing an atomic warhead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
