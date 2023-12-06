Iran has launched a capsule designed to carry living beings in a step towards sending astronauts into space, state media reported — the latest test of aerospace technology criticised by the West.

The capsule was successfully sent up to a height of 130 kilometres (80 miles), the IRNA news agency quoted Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour as saying on Wednesday.

He said the launch of the 500-kilogramme capsule on a new class of domestically built space rocket named "Salman" could pave the way for human spaceflight.

It was not immediately clear if live animals were in the capsule, whose launch came 13 years after Iran sent turtles, a rat and worms into space.

Related Iran launches new military satellite amid growing tensions with West

US raises alarm bells