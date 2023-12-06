Brazil has rejected any use of force by Venezuela to occupy the Esequibo disputed territory, urging Caracas not to threaten its neighbour while reinforcing its presence in the northern cities of Pacaraima and Boa Vista as part of efforts "to guarantee the inviolability of the territory."

Celso Amorim, who travelled to Venezuela as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's special envoy last month, told the Reuters news agency that Brazil opposes "the use of force or threat thereof."

"I conveyed our very serious preoccupations," he said of his visit to Caracas ahead of a public referendum on the Esequibo. "Now, there are new facts that are still more worrisome. We'll not fail to transmit our concerns, especially in relation to the policy of no use of force," Amorim said.

The White House, which has been the focal point of criticism for its full support of Israel's invasion of Gaza, has expressed concern, saying it wants both the South American neighbours to avoid any "violence" or "conflict."

"It's concerning, we're watching this very, very, very closely," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday when asked about the situation between the neighbouring countries.

"We obviously don't want to see any violence occur here or conflict occur."

When asked if President Joe Biden was personally following the situation, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added that "obviously the president is aware of what's going on."

Dispute since 19th century