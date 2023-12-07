Republican senators have blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel, as conservatives baulked at the exclusion of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.

The vote marked on Wednesday a significant defeat for President Joe Biden, who had warned Congress earlier in the day that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop with victory in Ukraine and could even attack a NATO nation.

The vote ended with a 49-51 tally and fell short of the Senate’s 60-vote threshold.

The package would include roughly $60 billion to help Ukraine keep up pressure on Russia during the frigid winter months and around $10 billion for Israel in its war on besieged Gaza, plus some aid for Taiwan.

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate leader, had committed to holding a vote later on adding the border security measures demanded by Republicans in a bid to secure the 60 votes needed to get it over its first procedural hurdle.

But the 49-strong Republican minority in the 100-member upper chamber voted en masse against moving forward, pointing to a lack of government action on the estimated 10,000 refugees crossing from Mexico daily.

"Everyone has been very, very clear on this to say we're standing firm. Now is the moment," Senator James Lankford, a lead Republican negotiator on immigration and border issues, told Fox Business ahead of the vote.

"We're completely out of control at the southern border, and it's time to resolve this."

Biden has led the global coalition backing Kiev, but support has been waning among Republicans in Congress, and the administration has warned that it will run out of money for more Ukraine aid in weeks unless lawmakers act.

The president has been under pressure from progressives to reject sweeping conservative demands on immigration — which they say are akin to closing the border — but he vowed in an impassioned televised address he would accept "significant compromise."

"This cannot wait. Frankly, I think it's stunning that we've gotten to this point in the first place, where Republicans in Congress are willing to give Putin the greatest gift he could hope for," Biden said.

The Democratic leader was speaking after a video summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of G7 nations to discuss how to shore up Western aid for Kiev.