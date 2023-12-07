Shares have fallen in Europe and Asia, tracking a retreat on Wall Street as investors grow wary over signs growth is slowing in Germany and other major economies.

US futures edged lower and oil prices rose.

Germany has seen its exports fall as new orders have dropped.

On Thursday, the government reported that industrial output fell 0.4% in October from the month before, from a minus 1.3% decline in September.

Such indicators have unnerved investors worried that high-interest rates meant to quash inflation might go too far, pushing economies into recession.

Oil market reactions

Germany's DAX edged 0.2% lower to 16,624.91 and the CAC 40 in Paris also fell 0.2%, to 7,424.76. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.3% at 7,495.46.

The future for the S&P 500 lost 0.1%, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% in its third straight loss though the index remains near its best level in 20 months. The Dow shed 0.2% and the Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Expectations of slowing growth helped pull the price of a barrel of benchmark US crude down 4% on Wednesday, as expectations built that there's too much oil available relative to demand.

Early Thursday, US crude was up 63 cents at $70.01 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 73 cents to $75.03 per barrel.

