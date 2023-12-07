The Israeli army has raided and sealed an orphanage near Hebron city in the southern occupied West Bank, and seized all its assets and material.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli army raided the headquarters of the Beit Ummar Association for Orphan Care in Beit Ummar town on Thursday, and seized the association's files, computers, and other material.

Before leaving, the army sealed the association’s building with iron bars, the eyewitnesses added.

The association's Director Youssef Abu Maria told the Palestinian news agency Wafa that the association provides services to approximately 200 orphan children, in addition to 470 students who attend the association’s school.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army raided and closed an advertising company in Ramallah city in the central occupied West Bank.