Negotiators have been urged to narrow down their options and agree on how to save Earth from disastrous levels of warming as the clock runs down on United Nations climate talks and the summit's president remains determined to finish up talks by Tuesday.

"Now is the time to shift gears and get to consensus," COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber said in a plenary session late Saturday.

There some were signs negotiators were moving forward Sunday: A new draft agreement on global adaptation goals — which will determine how poor countries will brace themselves for weather extremes worsened by climate change from drought to deluge to more intense storms — was released.

The draft text expresses concern over the gap between the money needed for adaptation and how much countries are getting, but it doesn't say exactly how much money is needed for the world to adapt to climate crisis.

One option in the draft proposes an assessment of each country's vulnerability to climate crisis by 2025 and to establish early warning systems for extreme weather events by 2027. Another option is for countries to come up with national adaptation plans and implement them by 2030.

The new draft "presents the skeleton of what could be a reasonable framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation," said Ana Mulio Alvarez of climate think tank E3G said. But to be effective, adapting to climate change "requires developed countries to provide support to developing countries for implementation."

Thibyan Ibrahim from the Small Islands Developing States negotiating block, called the progress on adaptation "a bit disappointing, because we weren't able to get strong outcomes."

Draft texts on the Global Stocktake — the part of the negotiations that assesses where the world is at with curbing warming and how countries can stick to climate goals — were still stuffed with several options on language about how to phase-out planet-warming fossil fuels.