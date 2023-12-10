TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish archaeologists unearth sculpted heads of ancient Greek deities
The excavations in Kutahya province’s ancient city of Aizanoi, which is the site of many ancient Greek and Roman-era settlements, discover the statue heads of Dionysus and Aphrodite.
Turkish archaeologists unearth sculpted heads of ancient Greek deities
Archaeological excavations are currently underway in Aizanoi, which is located in the Cavdarhisar district of Kutahya province and is home to Anatolia's best-preserved Temple of Zeus. /Photo: AA / Others
December 10, 2023

Turkish archaeologists have discovered more sculpted heads of ancient Greek deities during excavations in Türkiye's western Kutahya province.

The statue head of Aphrodite, known as the goddess of love and beauty in Greek mythology, and the statue head of Dionysus, the deity of wine, were discovered during excavation work in an ancient city in central Türkiye.

Modern Türkiye is the site of many ancient Greek and Roman-era settlements.

With a history dating back 5,000 years, Aizanoi, situated 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the Kutahya city centre, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2012.

Archaeological excavations are currently underway in Aizanoi, which is located in the Cavdarhisar district of Kutahya province and is home to Anatolia's best-preserved Temple of Zeus.

Archaeology professor and excavation team leader Gokhan Coskun told Anadolu Agency that numerous statue pieces were discovered during the excavation.

Recommended

"The most exciting development for us this season is uncovering new heads of the goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite, and the deity of wine Dionysus," Coskun said.

"In the excavation works we have conducted in the region so far, we have unearthed more than 100 statue pieces. Some of the heads found are from statues that are 2-3 meters long," he noted.

"These statue heads, which we first discovered three years ago, are in very well-preserved condition. During our excavations, so far we have discovered two Aphrodite and three Dionysus statue heads," Coskun said.

The excavation season, which began in the ancient city last April, will be completed by the end of this month, Coskun added.

RelatedArcheologists unearth 2,200-year-old Roman fountain in northwest Türkiye
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan