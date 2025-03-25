Hamdan Ballal, the Oscar-winning director of the documentary "No Other Land", has recounted the torture and abuse he faced by Israeli illegal settlers after he was released from his detention.

Ballal said on Tuesday he had been assaulted by settlers the night before, after filming them attacking a neighbour's house and then returning to ensure his own house was not attacked.

"I was just waiting outside, if any settlers or any army were attacking my home," he told the Reuters news agency after being released from police custody.

He said he had been pushed to the ground, while soldiers yelled at him to stand up and pointed their guns at him. "It's crazy, you can imagine your family, your kids inside the home, and you need to protect them," he said.

A settler, he said, kicked his head "like a football" during a settler attack on his village.

Shortly before the incident, in which he ended up being arrested by Israeli security forces, a group of settlers attacked a gathering for Iftar at Susya village near Al Khalil.

Monday's incident was the latest in which Israeli settlers have been accused of raiding Palestinian or Bedouin villages and encampments in the West Bank, sometimes to steal livestock. Palestinians and activists who monitor such attacks say the police and army typically stand by without intervening.

Lamia Ballal, the filmmaker's wife, said settlers had gathered around the family house, and her husband had gone outside to prevent them from breaking in.

"The settlers attacked him and started beating him, and then they arrested him," she told Reuters.