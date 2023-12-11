Donald Trump has changed his mind about testifying in his own defence in his New York fraud case on Monday, he said, announcing that he will not take the stand as expected because he has "nothing more to say."

The 77-year-old posted the surprise statement on Truth Social on Sunday, adding that he has "already testified to everything" in the ongoing trial against him, his eldest sons Don Jr and Eric, and other Trump Organization executives.

Trump was questioned last month by the prosecution, which has accused him and the other defendants of exaggerating the value of their real estate assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

For four hours on November 6, Trump sparred with prosecutors -- with his answers at times earning rebukes from Judge Arthur Engoron, who warned the current Republican front-runner that "this is not a political rally."

The Trump real estate empire has been put in jeopardy by the civil suit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and one of a slew of serious legal actions facing Trump ahead of next year's presidential vote.

Liquidation of the companies