Turkish SuperLig matches put on hold after referee punched in face
Ankaragucu chief Faruk Koca hits Halil Umut Meler in face following Monday's game, leaving the official with a black eye, pushing the country's football federation to suspend the games.
Turkish top-tier club MKE Ankaragucu's President, Faruk Koca, physically attacks referee Halil Umut Meler after his side's draw against Caykur Rizespor.  / Photo: AA
December 12, 2023

The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all league matches until further notice following an attack on a FIFA-licensed referee.

"The responsible club and its managers will be punished most severely. Everyone who has ever targeted referees is complicit in this despicable crime," the federation’s president, Mehmet Buyukeksi, said after an extraordinary meeting of its board of executives.

Turkish top-tier club MKE Ankaragucu's President, Faruk Koca, physically attacked referee Halil Umut Meler after his side's draw against Caykur Rizespor on Monday.

Following the match's conclusion, Koca entered the field and punched Meler in the face.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that Koca was receiving treatment at a hospital under police supervision after he felt faint following his violent action on the field, adding that "detention procedures will be carried out after the treatment."

Yerlikay also said that two other individuals who kicked Meler in the head during the incident were detained on the instructions of the Ankara West Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident, which took place in the capital city, Ankara.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence," Erdogan posted on Twitter, which is being rebranded as 'X'.

"We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports," he added.

Rare attack

A FIFA referee since 2017, 37-year-old Meler took charge of Lazio's Champions League group game with Celtic on November 28.

Referees in Türkiye are often criticised by club managers and presidents for their decisions but are rarely the target of violent attacks.

Ankaragucu is 11th in the standings with 18 points, three places below Rizespor with 22 points after 15 matches.

The next and 16th round out of 38 of the Turkish top-flight was scheduled for next weekend.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
