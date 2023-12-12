UN climate talks in Dubai were set to run past a host-imposed deadline for a deal as at-risk nations voiced fury over a proposed compromise that stops short of phasing out fossil fuels.

The Emirati president of the COP28 summit has repeatedly pressed the nearly 200 nations to reach an ambitious deal by the official end of talks at 11 am (0700 GMT) Tuesday, in an effort to force decisions.

But after another late night of haggling, there was no sign that the talks were anywhere near completion, with negotiators waiting for a fresh text after wide criticism of a draft released Monday.

Related New COP28 draft calls for ‘reducing’ fossil fuel production, consumption

"We have time and we are prepared to stay a little longer," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

The team from the Marshall Islands –– which lies on average 2.1 metres (seven feet) above sea level and is threatened with submersion as ice melts –– vowed to stay until the end.

The Pacific archipelago's negotiator, John Silk, said that his country "did not come here to sign our death warrant".

Campaigners had hoped the COP28 summit would take the historic step of calling for the first time for a global phase-out of fossil fuels, which account for three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions blamed for the planetary crisis.

But climate decisions must be made by consensus and Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, has led opposition to the threat to its financial lifeblood.

The draft put forward by COP28 president Sultan al Jaber –– himself head of the UAE's national oil company –– only lists a series of options including reductions in fossil fuel production and consumption.

Related UAE names oil company chief to lead UN COP28 climate talks

'Broken beyond repair'

Clive Hamilton, a professor at Australia's Charles Sturt University and veteran watcher of climate negotiations, said the "extraordinarily weak draft" showed the influence of the fossil fuel lobby, which showed up at COP28 in record numbers.

"If anything like the current text is adopted, it will show the COP process to be broken beyond repair," he said.