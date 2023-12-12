TÜRKİYE
Turkish comms director highlights media's role in Türkiye-Greece relations
Türkiye's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun says that the adoption of the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighbourliness marks the beginning of a new page in bilateral relations.
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun addressed the 2nd Greek-Turkish Media and Academy Forum in Athens via a video message. / Photo: AA Archive
December 12, 2023

The Turkish communications director has highlighted the media's responsibility for improved relations between Türkiye and Greece.

Addressing the 2nd Greek-Turkish Media and Academy forum in Athens via a video message on Tuesday, attended by Turkish and Greek diplomats, journalists, and scholars, Fahrettin Altun said: “We must develop a new approach in the field of communication and media, taking the side of truth against attempts to sever the bonds of Türkiye and Greece.”

Drawing attention to the media landscape that has emerged after the Israel-Palestine conflict on October 7, Altun said: “The events in Gaza have once again demonstrated how destructive the untruthful and manipulative media content, to which the public has been exposed, is and can be for humanity.”

Commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Greek capital on December 7, Altun said adoption of the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighbourliness marks the beginning of a new page in bilateral relations.

Recommended

“We, the Republic of Türkiye, believe there are no issues that cannot be resolved with our close neighbours, such as Greece, with whom we share a common history and similar culture,” he said.

On the 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding that were signed during the visit, Altun said: “We are delighted to see numerous opportunities and prospects to expand bilateral cooperation in a variety of fields, including the economy, trade, transportation, energy, health, technology, education, and youth.”

Besides the signings, Greece had also announced that it will offer a facilitated visa scheme for Turkish citizens up to seven days in 10 Greek islands in the Eastern Aegean.

