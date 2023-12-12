Talented high school students in Türkiye have received the Jinnah Young Writers Awards at a ceremony in collaboration with the Turkish National Education Ministry and the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara.

Mustafa Mert Tokgoz from Istanbul received 1st place with his essay, Iqbal and Independence, at the ceremony at the Ministry of National Education in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Tuesday.

The theme was “Muhammad Iqbal and Mehmet Akif Ersoy - Two great poets of the 20th century.”

Türkiye’s National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin said he was happy to meet representatives of friendly and sisterly Pakistan.

He said the ministry plays a very important role in passing feelings of fellowship to future generations.

"We are currently going through days in which we need the freedom and dignified stance of the Muslim world. I hope that we, too, will make the effort to represent our country to future generations as the embodiment of the dignified stance that will set an example to the world, like (Republic of Türkiye's founder Mustafa Kemal) Ataturk and (Pakistani founding father Muhammad Ali) Jinnah,” he said.