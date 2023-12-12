TÜRKİYE
Türkiye airlifts more patients from Gaza for treatment
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca welcomed 68 more patients and their companions, transported from Egypt's El Arish International Airport, near Gaza, to Etimesgut Military Airport in the capital Ankara.
December 12, 2023

Türkiye successfully transferred 68 more patients from the besieged Gaza to Turkish soil, officials have announced.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Tuesday welcomed the patients and their companions, transported from Egypt's El Arish International Airport, near Gaza, to Etimesgut Military Airport in the capital Ankara.

He told reporters that the group includes 37 infants and children and 31 adults, including four with cancer.

"We had 114 patients transferred so far, and with the new group of 68, now we’ve brought 182 patients. A total of 359 people were brought along with their companions," he said.

"To date we’ve lost two patients. Currently, six of our patients are in intensive care. The condition of two of our patients in intensive care is serious and they are intubated."

Preparations for field hospitals

Preparations for field hospitals in Gaza have begun, and a suitable location near the Rafah Border Crossing has been identified, he added.

Recommended

The next transfer is expected early next week, he said, stressing the growing need for cross-border healthcare collaboration amid challenges in Gaza.

He also gave reassurances that the tripartite coordination team, including Türkiye, Israel, and Eygpt is diligently working on the transfer preparations.

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive following an October 7 cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 others injured in t he Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

