Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Israeli media have said that 10 soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City.

The dead include Colonel Itzhak Ben Basat, 44, the most senior officer to have been killed since the ground invasion in Gaza began in late October, and Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg, commander of the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion.

Army Radio said troops who were searching a cluster of buildings lost communication with four soldiers who had come under fire, sparking fears of a possible abduction by Hamas fighters.

When the other soldiers launched a rescue operation, they were ambushed with heavy gunfire and explosives. Other Israeli media outlets carried similar accounts of the battle.

The military confirmed that a total of 10 soldiers were killed in besieged Gaza.

Hamas said the ambush showed that Israel's invasion was a failure.

2008 GMT — Protesters snarl LA freeway calling for Gaza ceasefire

Dozens of protesters have brought a Los Angeles freeway to a rush-hour halt, calling for a ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

The group linked arms and sat down to block traffic, causing backups stretched for kilometres on the city's already overcrowded road network.

IfNotNow, a group that says it is "American Jews organising our community to end US support for Israel's apartheid system," placed a giant menorah on the roadway and sang, calling for a "ceasefire now."

"As Jews, we cannot sit by as the people of Gaza are starved and slaughtered [in] our name," the group wrote on social media.

"We cannot allow business as usual to continue, as Palestinians are murdered with impunity. So we have closed the freeway."

1954 GMT — US expressed 'concerns' to Israel over civilian casualties: White House

The United States has told Israel of its concerns about civilian casualties in besieged Gaza, the White House said, after President Joe Biden warned Israel it could lose support over "indiscriminate bombing."

"We have had concerns," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said when asked about Biden's remarks to donors to his reelection campaign at an event in Washington.

"And we've expressed those concerns about the prosecution of this military campaign, even while acknowledging that it's Hamas that started this," Kirby told reporters.

Biden himself had laid out those concerns "publicly and privately" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kirby said.

Kirby also played down Biden's comments that Netanyahu had to "change" his policy opposing a two-state solution and that the Israeli premier's hard-right government was "making it very difficult for him to move."

"We're not dictating terms," Kirby said. "It's not for us to dictate terms to a foreign sovereign government."

1952 GMT — At least 288 people in UNRWA shelters killed in Gaza since October 7

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency [UNRWA] said that at least 288 displaced people in its shelters in besieged Gaza have been killed by Israel since October 7.

It added in a post on X that 271 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces, including 69 children, in the occupied West Bank, marking it as "the deadliest year for Palestinians killed in the West Bank since UN began recording casualties."

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] has said that 271 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, since October 7.

1940 GMT — Any post-war plan in Gaza without Hamas is 'delusion'

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said that any plan for post-war besieged Gaza that does not involve the Palestinian resistant group is just a "delusion".

"Any arrangement in Gaza or in the Palestinian cause without Hamas or the resistance factions is a delusion," said Haniyeh in a televised speech.

Haniyeh's comments came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would not allow "the entry into Gaza of those who... support terrorism and finance terrorism".

Haniyeh, however, said he was open to talks for ending the Israeli assault and "putting the Palestinian house in order both in the [occupied] West Bank and the [besieged] Gaza Strip".

He said Hamas was ready for talks that could lead to a "political path that secures the right of the Palestinian people to their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital".

1540 GMT — Women and babies killed 'execution-style' in Gaza school

Israeli forces carried out an execution-style killing of many Palestinians, including women, children, and infants, who had sought refuge inside the Shadia Abu Ghazala School in northern Gaza, witnesses said.

The incident occurred in the Al Falujjah area, west of Jabalia refugee camp.

Disturbing footage obtained by Al Jazeera reportedly shows bodies, including those of newborns, piled up inside the school.

“The Israeli soldiers came in and opened fire on them,” a woman at the scene said.

“They took all men, then entered classrooms and opened fire on a woman and all the children with her.”

The woman said there were newborn children among them. “The Israeli soldiers executed those innocent families at point blank,” she added.

1943 GMT — UN inquiry to investigate Gaza after conflict ends

The UN will launch an inquiry to investigate agency personnel who were killed and damage to its facilities after the conflict in Gaza ends, an official said.

"We have seen reports of a UNRWA (Palestinian Refugee Agency) school being destroyed,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“After the conflict, there will need to be a board of inquiry from the UN to look at the loss of property and the loss of UN lives.

1839 GMT — Adoption of resolution demanding Gaza cease-fire 'victory for life,' says UN

After the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, an official of the assembly stressed on Wednesday that the resolution must be implemented.

"The PGA (President of General Assembly Dennis Francis) firmly believes that what happened yesterday was a victory for life," assembly spokeswoman Monica Grayley told reporters in New York.

Her remarks came a day after 153 nations in the General Assembly voted in favor of the draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, while 10 opposed it and 23 abstained.

1550 GMT — Gaza war to continue 'with or without international support': Israel foreign minister

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that the war in Gaza would continue "with or without international support".

"Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support. A ceasefire at the current stage is a gift to the terrorist organisation Hamas, and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel," Cohen told a visiting diplomat, according to a statement issued by his ministry.

1530 GMT — People of Gaza 'running out of time and options': UNRWA chief

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned that the people of Gaza were "running out of time and options" as Israel's war on Gaza grinds on.

"They face bombardment, deprivation and disease in an ever shrinking space," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

Lazzari, who has described the situation in Gaza as "hell on earth," warned that people in the Palestinian territory "facing the darkest chapter of their history since 1948, and it has been a painful history".

1527 GMT — Israel’s actions against Palestinians ‘remind us of apartheid’: Ex-South African minister

The conditions that Israel has imposed in Palestinian territories and on Palestinians are very similar to what South Africans experienced under apartheid, according to leading figure of the country’s anti-apartheid movement.

Many South African freedom fighters, including former President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and even ordinary South Africans who have visited the occupied Palestinian territories were disturbed by what they saw, Ronnie Kasrils, a Jewish South African who fought apartheid and served as a former intelligence minister, told Anadolu Agency.

“It just reminded us of what we experienced during apartheid; the repressiveness, cruelty, police brutality, restrictions on movement, arrests, detentions and illegal settlers who have taken Palestinian land,” he said.

1418 GMT — Pope reiterates call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Pope Francis reiterated his call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza amid soaring civilian casualties in Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.

“I continue to follow the conflict in Israel and Palestine with much worry and pain,” he said during a weekly general audience. “I renew my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. There is so much suffering there.”

“I encourage all parties involved to resume negotiations, and call on everyone to make an urgent commitment to get humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” he said.

1330 GMT— UK, US impose fresh sanctions on Hamas officials

The UK and US announced a second round of sanctions against key leaders and financiers associated with Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

According to an official statement, coordinated "sanctions aim to isolate Hamas through freezing assets and imposing travel bans."