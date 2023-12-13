Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm and seven other tech companies have teamed up to push for open digital ecosystems in response to new EU tech rules in a move that may also take the edge of possible future legislation.

Calling itself the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems (CODE), the group said Wednesday it wants to promote more open platforms and systems to boost growth and innovation in Europe.

The group said it will work with academics, policymakers and companies on digital openness and how this can be achieved in Europe "through the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and in future EU regulatory framework developments."

The DMA requires gatekeepers — tech giants that control access to their platforms — to allow third parties to inter-operate with the gatekeeper's own services and allow their business users to promote their offer and conclude contracts with their customers outside the gatekeeper's platform.