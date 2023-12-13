WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armenia, Azerbaijan exchange prisoners at border
Baku and Yerevan last week released a joint statement pledging to seize "a historical chance to achieve a long-awaited peace in the region" and announced a POWs swap.
Armenia, Azerbaijan exchange prisoners at border
Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussing the withdrawal of troops from their shared border, though it said no decision had yet been taken. / Photo: AFP
December 13, 2023

Azerbaijan and Armenia have traded prisoners-of-war at their border in a step towards normalising their relations after Azerbaijan achieved a decisive breakthrough in their decades-old conflict.

"Azerbaijan freed 32 Armenian military, Armenia freed two Azerbaijani military," Azerbaijan's state commission for prisoners of war said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russia's TASS news agency reported earlier on Wednesday that Armenia and Azerbaijan were also discussing the withdrawal of troops from their shared border, though it said no decision had yet been taken.

"Thirty-one personnel from Armenia's armed forces captured in 2020-2023 and one serviceman captured in Karabakh in September have crossed the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and are on Armenian territory," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook account.

Announcing the planned prisoner exchange last week, the two sides said they "reconfirm their intention to normalise relations and to reach a peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Recommended

'Historical chance'

In the joint statement, Baku and Yerevan pledged to seize "a historical chance to achieve a long-awaited peace in the region".

The agreement was welcomed by the EU, the US, as well as regional powers Türkiye and Russia, which have tried for decades to persuade the two countries to sign a peace treaty to settle outstanding issues including the demarcation of their borders.

Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, broke from Baku's control in the early 1990s after a war. Azerbaijan recaptured swathes of land in and around it in a 2020 war.

RelatedArmenia, Azerbaijan found common ground on principles of peace treaty — Pashinyan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking