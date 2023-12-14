The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully neutralised terrorist Sebahat Ormanli, codenamed Mizgin Guyi, a purported high-ranked figure within the youth structure of the PKK terrorist organisation.

As the so-called leader of the PKK's Women's Youth Community (KJCK) and one of its 18 members, Ormanli was pinpointed in northern Iraq following a meticulous investigation, Turkish security sources said on Thursday.

Terrorist Ormanli was found to be orchestrating activities, including instigating forest fires in Türkiye and organising arson in urban areas, as directives for KJCK members.

She was listed in the Turkish Ministry of Interior's Terrorists Wanted List under the Green Category.