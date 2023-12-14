Pope Francis has called for world leaders to adopt a global treaty on the use of artificial intelligence to ensure it is used ethically.

The 86-year-old pontiff appealed in a six-page message published ahead of the Catholic Church's World Day of Peace on January 1, which this year is focused on AI.

While welcoming advances in science and technology that have reduced human suffering, Francis warned some discoveries have the effect of "placing in human hands a vast array of options, including some that may pose a risk to our survival and end our common home".

He highlighted the dangers of using AI, including in disinformation and interference in elections, and also to make decisions -- from social security payments to where to target weapons -- for which responsibility becomes blurred.

"In the quest for an absolute freedom, we risk falling into the spiral of a 'technological dictatorship'," he wrote.

He warned that those who design algorithms and digital technologies cannot be assumed to want to act "ethically and responsibly".

Instead, he called for a "binding international treaty" to regulate the development and use of AI, with the goal of preventing harm and sharing good practices.