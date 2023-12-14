Azerbaijan is enjoying a "historic peak" in its relations with Türkiye, country’s foreign minister has said, welcoming his Turkish counterpart to Baku.

"Today, when we talk about all spheres – political, economic, trade, military, defence industry, energy security, investments, other directions of the humanitarian sphere – we would not be wrong if we note that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are at a historic peak," Jeyhun Bayramov told a press conference alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday.

Mentioning how relations between Baku and Ankara were elevated to the level of strategic partnership with the 2021 Shusha Declaration, Bayramov said Azerbaijan and Türkiye "demonstrate a unique unity that has no analogues in the world," resulting from the political will of both countries' presidents.

Bayramov added that 2023 has been fruitful in terms of relations between Ankara and Baku.

'One nation, two states'

Türkiye and its Turkic neighbor Azerbaijan have long enjoyed close relations, often summed up using the motto, “One nation, two states.”