Friday, December 15, 2023

The European Commission will release a further 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) for Ukraine in coming days under existing arrangements, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a news conference at the end of an EU summit.

More updates 👇

1630 GMT —Bulgaria says Russia's 'imperial aspirations' target some EU countries

Vladimir Putin’s Thursday remarks that the entire Black Sea coast used to be Russian shows its “imperial aspirations” which target some EU countries, the Bulgarian prime minister has said.

Speaking at a press in Brussels where he traveled to attend a European Council meeting and an EU-Western Balkans conference, Nikolay Denkov said: "In earlier years the Russian side made statements which smacked of imperial aspirations.

These imperial aspirations target most of the present-day countries, including some EU countries."

1515 GMT — Macron says Ukraine joining EU still 'far off'

France President Emmanuel Macron has warned that Ukraine's eventual membership of the European union was still far off, despite a breakthrough at the EU summit in Brussels.

Responding to a question about the effect on France's farmers of welcoming Ukraine's large agricultural sector into the EU, Macron said there was still time to prepare.

"We are very far from effective enlargement to Ukraine and, in any case, enlargement, whatever it may be, will require an in-depth reform of our rules and therefore this will only be possible with an massive funding increase," he said.

1506 GMT —Kiev has 'dozens' of joint production deals with Western companies - minister

Kiev has secured dozens of contracts on joint production or technology exchange with Western partners, Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov said.

He recalled in a Facebook post that Ukraine has signed a memorandum with the US on production and technical data sharing and held two joint defence industry conferences.

"We have dozens of new contracts between companies on joint production or technology exchange," he said.

1222 GMT — Germany sends additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

Germany has completed the delivery of an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine, authorities have confirmed.

According to a document published on the government's website, Berlin has recently delivered a second Patriot system, with launchers, missiles and spare parts.

The government’s updated list has also included 14 additional drone detection systems, more than a dozen military vehicles, including trucks, and around 7,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition.

1119 GMT — Kremlin says EU decision on Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia attempt to 'annoy Russia'

The Kremlin has said that the European Council's decisions to begin EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, and to grant candidate status to Georgia is an attempt to "annoy Russia."

Such a move is “largely based on the desire to annoy Russia even more and antagonise these countries toward Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov described the decision to start EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova as an "absolutely politicised decision," saying that this move could potentially "destabilise" the EU.

He also said that Hungary is "defending its interests" by blocking EU aid to Ukraine.

0914 GMT — Orban links Ukraine aid to release of all EU funds for Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for unblocking all of the still-frozen funds from the European Union for his country, before considering lifting his veto on further aid to Ukraine..

"It is an extraordinary situation because the other countries want to amend the seven-year running budget, which I vetoed yesterday," Orban said in an interview with Hungarian state radio.

"I've always said that if someone wants to amend the budget law, and they want to for several reasons, this is a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it should get what it deserves. Not half, then a quarter, but it must get the whole thing," Orban said.

"So we want to be treated fairly, and now there is a good chance that we can assert this," he added.

0911 GMT — Estonian PM Kallas: We will find a solution on financial aid for Ukraine

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said the European Union will find a solution to unlock financial aid for Ukraine, a day after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed a $54.9 billion (50-billion-euro) package for the war-torn country.

"When Ukraine is struggling on the military side then we should also provide them political support (...) We will reach an agreement on the financial aid," she told reporters on her arrival for the second day of an EU summit.

0814 GMT — Ukraine says downed 14 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine has said that its air defence systems had downed more than a dozen Iranian-designed attack drones in the latest overnight barrage by Russia.

Kiev believes Moscow has stockpiled munitions to strike Ukrainian infrastructure over the winter months, and the capital has been targeted by missiles in recent days.