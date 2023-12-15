Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed with his UAE counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the latest situation in Palestine's Gaza, where Israeli attacks since October 7 have killed 18,800 Palestinians.

During the call, Israel's attacks on Gaza, efforts to establish a permanent ceasefire, and Türkiye's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians and ensure peace were discussed on Friday, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan said it is important to stop Israel, and maintain efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

He emphasised that in order to ensure peace in the region, the decisions taken at the joint summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League must be fully implemented, and initiatives to increase the international community's support for Palestine must be continued in a "spirit of unity. "

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.