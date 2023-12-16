A US warship has shot down 14 suspected attack drones over the Red Sea, and a Royal Navy destroyer downed another drone that was targeting commercial ships, the British and American militaries said.

US Central Command said on Saturday that the destroyer USS Carney “successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems" launched from Houthi-rebel-controlled areas of Yemen.

The drones “were shot down with no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries,” Central Command tweeted.

Earlier, UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps said one of the country's most advanced naval vessels brought down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea.

"Overnight, HMS Diamond shot down a suspected attack drone which was targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea," Shapps said on Saturday in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"One Sea Viper missile was fired and successfully destroyed the target."

HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, is conducting operations to ensure freedom of navigation, reassure merchant vessels and ensure the safe flow of trade, the defence ministry said.

Earlier, Egyptian air defence shot down a suspected drone off the Red Sea coast near the resort town of Dahab on Egypt's eastern Sinai coast, two security sources said. However, security sources said the drone's origin was unknown.