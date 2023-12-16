Iraqis have begun voting for the first time in a decade to select new provincial council members, who in turn will appoint governors, with the outcome seen as a bellwether for the parliamentary elections due to take place in 2025.

Saturday’s vote was restricted to military and security personnel and internally displaced people living in camps, with the main polling set to take place on Monday. Results are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Concerns were raised about a low voter turnout and potential violence spreading in the long-awaited polls taking place in the country’s 18 provinces.

The powerful Shia cleric and political leader Muqtada al Sadr — who officially resigned from politics in 2022 amid a lengthy deadlock over cabinet formation — has called on his supporters to boycott the provincial elections, saying that their participation would reinforce the dominance of a corrupt political class.

A widespread boycott would “reduce the legitimacy of the elections internationally and internally,” Sadr said in a statement.

In some areas, Sadr’s supporters ripped down electoral posters while several political campaign offices were vandalised. In the southern city of Najaf — a bastion of Sadr support — thousands marched on Thursday to urge a boycott of the elections.

Activists who staged mass anti-government protests in 2019 and are opposed to all the ruling parties also widely vowed to sit the polls out.

Public apathy

Apart from those actively boycotting the elections, many are simply apathetic.