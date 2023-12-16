"The days are near when we will overcome the massacres in Gaza and the aggressive actions in Jerusalem carried out by the oppressive Israeli government," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the 2023 Knowledge Dissemination Award ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, President Erdogan highlighted critical aspects of Türkiye's progress, emphasising the nation's strength across various fields.

He noted a rise in self-confidence among Türkiye's allies as the country strengthened politically, economically, and militarily, both in the Turkic and Islamic worlds. He touched upon the recent liberation of Karabakh, emphasising its contribution to this positive climate.

Moral concerns on younger generations

President Erdogan also voiced serious concerns regarding the moral implications of the widespread use of foreign social media platforms in his speech.