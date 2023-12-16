WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel 'gambles' with lives of captured soldiers to ease burden: Qassam
The Qassam Brigades spokesperson says Israeli army deliberately executed three of its soldiers.
Israel 'gambles' with lives of captured soldiers to ease burden: Qassam
A person holds a photo of Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan December 15, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
December 16, 2023

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said that Israel is gambling with the lives of its captive soldiers, three of whom it deliberately executed Friday.

It said it is part of a desperate attempt to get rid of the burden of this issue.

Spokesperson Abu Ubaida said in a statement that “the enemy continues to gamble with the lives of its soldiers held by the resistance, disregarding the feelings of their families.”

He said Israel “deliberately executed three of its captive soldiers yesterday, choosing to kill them rather than release them. This is the same blatant criminal behaviour it has practiced and continues to practice against its captives in Gaza.”

'Accidentally killed'

Recommended

He considered it to be “a desperate attempt to get rid of the burden of this file and its well-known implications.”

The Israeli army announced Friday that its forces “accidentally” killed three individuals held by Hamas during battles in the Shuja'iya area in eastern Gaza City.

A preliminary investigation by the army, details of which were published Saturday by Israeli media, including the official broadcasting authority and the army radio, revealed that the soldiers acted in a manner “contrary” to the rules of engagement, resulting in the killing of the detainees who were carrying a “white flag” in the Shuja'iya neighbourhood.

Related'Stop the fight and start negotiations': Israeli hostage families
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking