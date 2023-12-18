Monday, December 18, 2023

2142 GMT — US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Austin, who is on a trip to Bahrain, home to the US Navy's headquarters in the Middle East, said participating countries include the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

He said they would conduct joint patrols in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

"This is an international challenge that demands collective action. Therefore today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative," Austin said in a statement.

2052 GMT — UNSC delays ceasefire vote to Tuesday

The UN Security Council has delayed a vote on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for a halt to hostilities in besieged Gaza to allow unhindered access to deliver humanitarian aid to the massive number of civilians in need of food, water and medicine until Tuesday morning, as members intensed negotiations to try to avoid another veto by the United States.

The council said the vote would not take place, and diplomats said negotiations were taking place to get the United States, Israel's closest ally, to abstain or vote "yes" on the resolution.

A key issue is how to implement and sustain a desperately needed aid operation. Human Rights Watch accused Israel earlier of deliberately starving Gaza’s population by blocking the delivery of water, food and fuel, a method of warfare that it described as a war crime.

The draft on the table called for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" for humanitarian access to deliver aid.

But this language is expected to be watered down to a "suspension" of hostilities or something possibly weaker to satisfy the Americans, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private.

The importance of a Security Council resolution is that it is legally binding, but in practice, many parties choose to ignore the council’s requests for action. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they are a significant barometer of world opinion.

2035 GMT — Hamas downplays Gaza tunnel discovery by Israel

A Hamas official said one of the group's tunnels revealed by the Israeli army in besieged Gaza had "successfully" accomplished its mission, downplaying the Israeli announcement of its discovery.

On Sunday, the Israeli army showed images of what it said was the biggest Hamas tunnel uncovered so far under besieged Gaza, near the Erez crossing between the Palestinian territory and Israel.

The army said the subterranean passage had formed part of a wider branching network that stretched for over four kilometres.

"The publishing of images of the long tunnel... 72 days after the start of the [Israeli] aggression, came too late," Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, told a news conference in Beirut.

"Thanks to this tunnel, the mission that we wanted to accomplish has been carried out successfully," Hamdan said without elaborating.

1756 GMT — US raises concerns with Israel over Gaza church killings

The US has raised concerns with Israel about reports that an Israeli sniper shot dead two Christian women in a Christian compound in Gaza over the weekend, White House spokesperson John Kirby has told reporters.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Catholic authority in the Holy Land, said the two women, named as Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar, were shot dead in the compound of the Holy Family Parish in Gaza.

1818 GMT — Hamas' armed wing posts video showing Israeli hostages pleading for release

Hamas' armed wing has posted a one-minute video message via its Telegram account showing three elderly Israeli hostages pleading for their release.

One man, who identified himself as 79-year-old Haiem Bery, was seated in the middle of two others around the same age, speaking in Hebrew into the barrel of the camera. He said he was being held with other elderly hostages with chronic illnesses, and that all of them were living in very harsh conditions.

"We are the generation who built the foundation for the creation of Israel. We are the ones who started the Israeli military. We don't understand why we have been abandoned here," he said.

"You have to release us from here. It does not matter the cost. We don't want to be casualties as a direct result of the Israeli military air strikes. Release us with no conditions. Don't let us grow old here," he added.

The video ends with all three men repeating the phrase in unison, "Don't let us grow old here."

1801 GMT — Israeli army says two more soldiers killed in Gaza

Another two Israeli soldiers were killed in clashes in Gaza, raising Monday’s death toll to seven, the military has said.

A military statement said a soldier from the Givati Brigade's reconnaissance unit and another from the army's Combat Engineering Corps were killed in fighting in southern and northern Gaza.

Another Israeli soldier was seriously injured in Gaza’s north, the army said.

Monday’s deaths brought to 129 the number of soldiers killed since Israel expanded its ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 27.

1751 GMT — Houthi official: ships in Red and Arabian seas are safe except those that belong to Israel

Ships travelling in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea are safe except those that belong to Israel, Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesman for the Houthis in Yemen has said in a post on X.

1747 GMT — Hamas official reiterates no hostage exchange until Israel ends its war on Gaza

Hamas official Osama Hamdan has reiterated the group's position that any negotiations on a hostage exchange were off the table until Israel stops its war on Gaza.

"We are open to initiatives from Qatar and Egypt about a hostage exchange that would stop the war in Gaza", Hamdan told a press conference in Beirut.

1644 GMT — Israel visit 'not to dictate timelines' on Gaza war: Austin

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has said that the war on Gaza was an Israeli operation and his visit to Israel was not aimed at setting a timeline for the conflict.

"This is Israel's operation and I'm not here to dictate timelines or terms," the US Defence Secretary said at a press conference with his Israeli counterpart.

He also said the US would provide more arms and munitions to Israel, as he warned Iran to "stop" supporting Houthi rebels who were attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

"We'll continue to provide Israel with the equipment that you need to defend your country... including critical munitions, tactical vehicles and air defence systems," he said.

"In the Red Sea, we're leading a multinational maritime task force to uphold the bedrock principle of freedom of navigation," he added.

1637 GMT — Israel sees gradual transition to next phases of Gaza invasion: defence chief

Israel will gradually transition to the next phase of invasion in the Gaza war in which the local population may be able to return to the north of the coastal enclave, the country's defence minister has said.

"I can tell you that soon we will be able to distinguish between different areas in Gaza," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a joint news conference with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin in Tel Aviv.

Gallant said this would allow Israel to start working on bringing back the local population "maybe sooner in the North" of Gaza than in the South.

1603 GMT — Hezbollah shells 2 air defence platforms in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that it had shelled two Iron Dome air defence platforms in northern Israel.

A brief statement by the group said the attack targeting the platforms in the Kabri settlement resulted in “direct hits.”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

1600 GMT — International community must send clear message to Israel to end 'massacre': Erdogan

The international community has a primary responsibility to send a clear message to Israel and put an end to the ongoing "massacre" in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary's capital Budapest, Erdogan said that since the beginning, Türkiye has been exerting intensive diplomatic efforts for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and to prevent the spread of conflict.

Türkiye is working for the immediate cessation of "Israeli brutality" in Gaza, he added.

1502 GMT — Egypt rejects deployment of joint forces with Israel on Gaza border

Egypt has rejected the deployment of a joint Egyptian-Israeli force on the Philadelphia axis near the border with Gaza, according to Israeli media.

"A recent Israeli bombing of the Philadelphia axis has angered Cairo, especially since the area is subject to a bilateral agreement that requires obtaining prior permission before carrying out any military actions," Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

Egyptian officials are worried that any Israeli military operations in the area would have a direct impact on the situation in the Sinai Peninsula.

"Cairo repeatedly reiterated that there were no tunnels in this area," KAN said.

1452 GMT — Egypt’s Sisi: war in Gaza is threat to national security

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has said that the Israeli war on Gaza is a threat to national security.

"This ongoing war on our eastern borders, which calls for the mobilisation of all our efforts to prevent its continuation, represents a threat to Egyptian national security in particular and to the Palestinian cause in general," Sisi said in a televised speech after winning a third term as president.

1406 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught tops 19,400: officials

The Health Ministry in besieged Gaza has said that at least 19,453 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory from the Israeli brutal war since October 7.

According to the ministry, 52,286 people in Gaza have been wounded in more than two months of fighting.

1331 GMT — Gaza's Shifa hospital is struck by Israeli fire: witnesses

An Israeli air strike has hit Gaza’s largest hospital, killing and wounding several people, witnesses have said.

Al Jazeera television aired footage appearing to show the aftermath of the strike on Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, with several people sprawled lifeless on the ground inside the medical compound, which includes several buildings.

Two people sheltering at the hospital confirmed the strike to The Associated Press.

1327 GMT — Israeli attacks, harassment, unprecedented censorship aimed at news blackout: CPJ

Israel’s war on Gaza has been deadly for journalists – the deadliest ever conflict for media workers, specifically because of the high number of fatalities in such a short period of time, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

CPJ data, as of Dec. 17, shows at least 64 journalists and media workers have been killed since Oct. 7, while figures from Gaza’s Media Office place the number significantly higher at 95.

There is another entire layer of Israeli tactics against journalists, one that Sherif Mansour, Middle East and North Africa program coordinator for CPJ, says is reflected in the "unprecedented level of censorship and harassment, (and) the detention of journalists in Gaza, the West Bank, and in Israel."

1320 GMT — Several Gaza prisoners died inside Israeli detention camp: report

Several Palestinians held by Israeli forces in Gaza died inside a detention centre in southern Israel, according to Israeli media.

Haaretz newspaper said hundreds of Palestinian detainees were held inside a detention centre in Beersheba for several weeks.

"Many of them died inside the centre," the daily said, without specifying their number.

1318 GMT — Oil company BP pauses all transits through Red Sea

Oil company BP has announced that it is temporarily pausing all transits through the Red Sea following recent attacks by the Houthi group in Yemen.

"In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, bp has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea," the company said in a statement.

The BP said that it will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region.

1318 GMT — EU's Borrell slams Israel's 'appalling lack of distinction' in Gaza

Israel's military is showing "an appalling lack of distinction" in its targeting in Gaza, the EU's top diplomat has said, highlighting the deaths of Israeli hostages, worshippers and other Palestinian civilians.

"We are witnessing an appalling lack of distinction in Israel's military operation in Gaza," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on social media.

"Worshippers, three Israeli hostages, and hundreds of other civilians have died during the most recent military operations," he said.

"This must stop. A humanitarian pause is urgently needed."

1245 GMT — Another journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, tally rises to 96 since Oct. 7

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, taking the tally to 96 since Oct. 7, the government media office has said.

Abdullah Alwan lost his life in the strike that targeted Jabalia city in northern Gaza, the media office said in a statement.​​​​​​​