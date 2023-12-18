North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea on Monday in a resumption of its high-profile weapons testing activities, its neighbors said, as the North vows strong responses against US and South Korean moves to boost their nuclear deterrence plans.

South Korea's military said the missile was launched on an elevated angle, an apparent attempt to avoid neighboring countries.

The statement called the launch “a grave provocation” that threatens international peace. It also noted the launch violated UN Security Council resolutions that ban any ballistic missile activities by North Korea.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said it also spotted a ballistic missile launch by North Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that he had so far received no report of injuries or damages from the missile launch and that he planned to hold a National Security Council meeting to discuss the test.

The launch, the North's first ICBM test-flight in about five months, was its second weapons firing in less than a day.

On Sunday night, the North launched a short-range ballistic missile, also into the water off its east coast, according to South Korean, Japanese and US governments.