Turkish FM urges EU to adopt 'fair and prudent' attitude towards Türkiye
Türkiye's top diplomat criticises the decision to postpone the discussion of the joint communique on Türkiye-EU relations, initially planned for last week's summit but now rescheduled for the next EU summit.
The EU should act from a strategic perspective and advance its relations with Türkiye, Fidan says. / Photo: AA Archive
December 18, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the European Union should adopt a more fair and prudent attitude towards Türkiye, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and EU's commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement Oliver Varhelyi held a phone call on Sunday and discussed the conclusions of the EU General Affairs Council on enlargement on December 12 and the outcomes of the EU summit held in Brussels on December 14-15, the sources said on Monday.

The Turkish foreign minister said it was not appropriate to postpone the discussion of the joint communique prepared by the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Türkiye-EU relations to the next EU summit, although it was scheduled to be discussed at last week's summit.

He said the EU should act from a strategic perspective and advance its relations with Türkiye, especially in the current era of intensified global challenges.

Fidan reminded that Türkiye expects the EU to take concrete steps on issues such as updating the Customs Union, increasing cooperation on investments, and providing visa facilitation, the sources added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
