Tuesday, December 19, 2023

2101 GMT — A UN Security Council vote on a resolution calling for a pause to the Israeli war on Gaza has been postponed again, diplomatic sources said, as member states wrangled over wording while aid efforts in Gaza neared collapse.

Three diplomatic sources said the vote on the text, the latest version of which seen by the AFP news agency calls for the "suspension" of hostilities, had been pushed to Wednesday.

The US has opposed previous resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza without mentioning Hamas.

The council had scheduled a vote late on Monday afternoon, but it was postponed until Tuesday morning to try to get the US to support the resolution or abstain.

The US vetoed a Security Council resolution backed by almost all council members and dozens of other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The 193-member General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a similar resolution on December 12 by a vote of 153-10, with 23 abstentions.

More updates👇

1843 GMT — At least 50 killed as Israel bombs residential buildings

At least 50 Palestinians were killed when Israeli fighter jets struck two residential buildings in Gaza City, according to official news agency Wafa.

Several people remain trapped under the rubble following the attack in the al Rimal neighbourhood, Wafa said, citing local sources.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has yet to confirm the fatalities.

1901 GMT — US formed coalition in Red Sea part of aggression against Palestinians: Yemen's Houthis

The international coalition formed by the US to protect maritime navigation in the Red Sea is part of the aggression against the Palestinian people, the political bureau of Yemen's Houthi group has said in a statement, adding that the coalition contradicts international law.

"Yemen's armed forces don't represent any threat to any country, we only target Israeli ships or ships heading toward Israeli ports", it added.

"We affirm our steadfast position in supporting the Palestinian people until Israel’s aggression ends, and siege on the Gaza strip is lifted", the statement reads.

1814 GMT — US working on UN draft resolution on Gaza aid to resolve outstanding issues

The United States is working with countries on the United Nations Security Council to resolve outstanding issues related to a draft resolution demanding that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to Gaza and set up UN monitoring of the humanitarian assistance delivered, the US State Department has said.

Speaking at a briefing, Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington would welcome a resolution that fully supports addressing the humanitarian needs of the people in Gaza but the details of the text matter.

1726 GMT — Another Israeli soldier killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 464 since Oct. 7

Another Israeli soldier was killed in Gaza, taking the military death toll to 464 since Oct. 7, the army has said.

A military statement said the soldier from the 551st Brigade’s 7008th Battalion was killed in fighting in northern Gaza.

His death brought to three the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza.

1721 GMT — Israel must 'do more' about settler violence in West Bank: US

A US diplomat has condemned settler violence in the occupied West Bank and demanded that Israel "do more" to stop attacks.

"As Special Coordinator Wennesland highlighted, the events that have unfolded in the West Bank over the last year have moved us farther away from that reality,” Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood told the UN Security Council, referring to an independent Palestinian state.

“That includes the ongoing construction of settlements in the West Bank, which undermines the possibility."

The US condemns these "violent attacks, period. We believe the perpetrators must be held accountable,” he said.

1720 GMT — Hezbollah says 2 more fighters killed in clashes on Lebanon’s border with Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that two of its fighters had been killed in clashes near Lebanon’s border with Israel.

The group, however, did not provide any details about the circumstances leading to their death.

The Lebanese group also said its fighters struck an Israeli tank near the Malikyeh outpost, “killing and injuries those inside.”

In another statement, Hezbollah said it shelled the Israeli Metula military site near the border, inflicting “direct hits.”

1702 GMT — Egypt, US agree to prevent displacement of Palestinians: Cairo

Egypt and the United States have agreed to work by all means to prevent the displacement of Palestinians from their lands, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry has said.

The ministry added that Egypt had urged the US to support the UN resolution on humanitarian aid for Gaza.

1658 GMT — Dozens killed, injured as Israeli jets strike residential building in Gaza City

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured when Israeli fighter jets struck a residential building in Gaza City, according to eyewitnesses.

Several people remain trapped under the rubble following the attack in the al Rimal neighbourhood, the witnesses said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has yet to confirm the fatalities.

1652 GMT — Houthis warn 'any country' that acts against them will be hit in Red Sea

A top Houthi official has warned that any country that acts against the Yemeni rebels will have its ships targeted in the Red Sea.

"Any country that moves against us will have its ships targeted in the Red Sea," Mohammed Ali al Houthi said in a televised interview with Iran's Al Alam television.

1621 GMT — Qatar, Israel hostage talks positive but deal not imminent: source

A meeting between Qatar’s prime minister and the heads of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Warsaw about hostages held by Hamas was positive but there is no expectation of an imminent deal, according to a source briefed on the diplomatic efforts.

"The talks were positive with negotiators exploring and discussing different proposals in an attempt to progress on negotiations," the source said. "An agreement is not expected imminently, however."

1559 GMT — Israel's steps to let aid into Gaza 'far short of what is needed': UN

Israel's steps to allow aid into Gaza are "far short of what is needed," senior United Nations official Tor Wennesland has said.

"The delivery of humanitarian aid in the (Gaza) Strip continues to face nearly insurmountable challenges," said Wennesland, the organisation's special coordinator for the Middle East peace process.

"Amid displacement at an unimaginable scale and active hostilities, the humanitarian response system is on the brink. Limited steps by Israel... are positive, but fall far short of what is needed to address the human catastrophe on the ground."

1548 GMT — China hopes US will ‘stop single-handedly blocking’ UNSCR that seeks ceasefire in Gaza

China expressed hope that the US will “stop single-handedly blocking Security Council resolutions” that seek an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent an “even larger humanitarian catastrophe."

"The international community has been calling more strongly for a ceasefire. The UN General Assembly has adopted two resolutions with an overwhelming majority," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin noted in a news conference in Beijing. "We hope the US will listen to the voice of the international community.”

1441 GMT — Israel says 15 more soldiers injured in Gaza fighting in one day

The Israeli army has said that 15 soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

A military statement said the number of troops injured in the ongoing fighting in the Palestinian territory reached 719 since Israel expanded its ground offensive on Oct. 27, including 166 seriously.

Israeli military figures showed that 463 soldiers have been killed and 1,860 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

1438 GMT — Hamas says it rejects talks over prisoners during war, open to moves to end conflict

Hamas rejects holding negotiations over exchanging prisoners during the Israeli war, but is open to any initiative to end it, a senior official from the Palestinian movement has said in a statement.

"We affirm our position of categorically rejecting to hold any form of negotiations over prisoners exchange under the continuing Israeli genocidal war", Basem Naem said.

"We are, however, open to any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression on our people and opening the crossings to bring in aid and provide relief to the Palestinian people," he added.

1421 GMT — Gaza hospital out of action after Israeli army assault: director

One of the last remaining hospitals in northern Gaza stopped operating after being stormed by the Israeli army, its director has said.

Fadel Naim said that Israeli troops had attacked the Al Ahli hospital and arrested doctors, medical staff and patients, destroying part of the building's grounds.

Israel's attack has "put the hospital out of action", he said. "We can't receive any patients or injured."

1419 GMT — Israel ready for new Gaza truce for hostage release: Herzog