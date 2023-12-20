Karachi's colonial-era prison is adorned with murals of rural Pakistani life, painted by convicted murderers and kidnappers locked away from the world but learning their craft inside its walls.

A rehabilitation art and music programme has seen some inmates sell their work for several thousand dollars at exhibitions supported by the local arts council, according to prison chiefs.

"Before I was jailed, it was another life with no responsibility and immaturity," Mohammad Ijaz told AFP from the prison studio.

"But I have found the true meaning of life since being jailed. They have taught us that life is full of colours and the colours themselves speak."

Ijaz, who declines to give details about his conviction under a penal code covering kidnapping and abduction, says he is about halfway through a 25-year sentence.

Despite being locked up, he has earned huge sums from his art depicting horses — funding his mother's pilgrimage to Mecca and his sister's wedding.

"In the beginning, my family didn't believe me that I had become an artist," said the 42-year-old, who now teaches other prisoners. "When they saw us in the exhibition, they were happy."

Pakistan's prisons