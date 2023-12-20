Residents in Guinea’s capital have woken up to rising costs of transportation after authorities closed gas stations as a major explosion and ensuing fire left several dead, hundreds injured and a possible disruption in the supply of gas across the West African nation.

At least 18 people were killed, more than 200 injured and hundreds displaced by Monday’s blaze that followed an explosion at the country’s main fuel depot in the capital, Conakry, ripping through structures mostly in the Coronthie area that is home to some of the country’s poorest households.

Four more deaths were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 18, while 85 of the 212 injured people were still receiving treatment in hospitals, government spokesperson Ousmane Gaoual Diallo said on state television, adding that the fire affected 738 households.

The fire was contained nearly 24 hours after it started and other countries, including Senegal and Mali, sent teams to assist as authorities investigate the cause of the explosion.

Guinea relies on imported petroleum products, most of which are distributed from the destroyed depot, leading to fears of panic buying of the commodity. Authorities have closed most public places and halted operations of all gas stations and tankers while temporary shelters were provided for hundreds of people.

High costs

Hadja Diariou Dia llo, who lived near the destroyed depot of the Guinean Petroleum Company, was forced to flee to safety in the suburbs of Conakry, but that meant leaving everything she had built behind, including the food business that sustained her family of 13.