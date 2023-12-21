Warner Brothers Discovery shares slid more than 5 percent after reports emerged that the media and entertainment giant is exploring a merger with rival Paramount Global.

Warner Brothers Discovery chief executive David Zaslav met with Paramount Global boss Bob Bakish for several hours to discuss the possibility of merging the companies, Axiosreported, citing unnamed sources.

The talks –– which took place on Tuesday in New York –– were described as preliminary, with the outcome uncertain.

Zaslav has also spoken with Shari Redstone, who owns Paramount's parent company, about the potential for a deal, Axios reported.

Warner Brothers Discovery brands include CNN, HBO, and its eponymous film studios, while Paramount’s properties include its movie studios of the same name and the CBS broadcasting group.