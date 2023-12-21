Türkiye has favoured and actively worked towards a cease-fire in Gaza, and a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, as reiterated by the country's foreign minister.

“Firstly, we are making efforts to ensure a ceasefire, to deliver humanitarian aid, and to prevent the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza,” Hakan Fidan said, addressing the Turkish parliament on Thursday.

He stressed that lasting peace and security can only be established with a two-state solution, adding: “The problem cannot be solved before the Israeli occupation ends. A sovereign and independent Palestinian state must be established as soon as possible."

Reminding that more than 20,000 innocent civilians, including 70 percent of whom were children and women, have been killed in Gaza, Fidan said it was alarming that some Western countries publicly "support Israel's massacres and war crimes."

Underlining the importance of regional countries embracing the problem, he said the guarantor mechanism that Türkiye proposed addresses the matter, as the conflict deeply affects the entire region.

Creating global change

“We continue to engage in international initiatives together with my colleagues in the Gaza Contact Group established as a result of the Extraordinary Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League,” Fidan said.

The Contact Group enabled Islamic countries to jointly take diplomatic initiatives by taking a common stance, and their efforts forced the international community to take a stand as a result of the contact group’s efforts, he noted.

On December 12, at the UN General Assembly, a draft resolution on an emergency humanitarian cease-fire was accepted with 153 votes.

“Compared to the vote on October 26, the change in the attitude of the 27 countries, who previously abstained, in favour of Palestine is an indication that our diplomatic contacts are effective,” he added.