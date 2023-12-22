Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his aides in a case related to an alleged leak of state secrets, local media reported.

The 71-year-old former prime minister, the country's most well-known opposition figure, is serving at a high-security prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

He was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 following a vote of no confidence in Parliament by his political opponents.