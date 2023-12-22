Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, who faced numerous scandals to serve four terms, passed away at the age of 86 on June 12. Beyond his political endeavours, he was a formidable billionaire businessman, credited with founding Italy's largest media company.

As the longest-serving post-war Italian Prime Minister, he was involved in private life scandals and corruption accusations. Leading Italy three times between 1994 and 2011, totaling nine years, Berlusconi initially captivated voters with promises of economic prosperity, only to eventually step down amid a challenging debt crisis that enveloped the nation.

Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf was another prominent political figure who passed away this year. Initially claiming to be a saviour with an agenda of "enlightened moderation", he rose to power in 1999 through a bloodless coup, ousting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Tina Turner

Tina Turner, the American-born singer who rose from a challenging farming community and overcame an abusive relationship to become one of the foremost recording artists of all time, passed away at the age of 83 on May 24.

Her illustrious singing career, marked by Grammy-winning achievements, includes iconic songs such as “Nutbush City Limits,” "Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It," and “We Don't Need Another Hero” from “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.” Often referred to as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," Turner earned six of her eight Grammy Awards in the 1980s.

Sinead O’Connor / Shuhada Sadaqat

Sinead O'Connor, the iconic Irish singer and influential musician of the 1990s, passed away at the age of 56 on July 26, leaving behind a legacy marked by soul-stirring music, impactful political activism, and a later embrace of Islam.

Her breakthrough moment came in 1990 with a seething, shattering rendition of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” topping charts globally. “Nothing Compares 2 U” garnered three Grammy nominations and served as the highlight of her acclaimed album “I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got,” leading Rolling Stone to name her Artist of the Year in 1991.

In a bold move in 1992, she shocked the world by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a live appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” openly denouncing the Catholic Church as an adversary. In 2018, she publicly announced her conversion to Islam and adopted the name Shuhada Sadaqat.

Milan Kundera

Renowned Czech-French writer Milan Kundera, famed for "The Unbearable Lightness of Being," passed away at 94 on July 11. Known for his incisive, dark novels exploring the human condition, Kundera's work carried a satirical edge, influenced by his own experience of losing Czech nationality due to dissent.

Born on April 1, 1929, in Brno, Kundera studied in Prague, but his writing, notably "The Joke," a black comedy published in 1967, led to a ban in Czechoslovakia. Criticising the communist regime, he fled for France in 1975. He was stripped of Czech nationality in 1979, following the publication of "The Book of Laughter and Forgetting".

Despite criticism for distancing from his homeland and not allowing his French books to be translated of into Czech, Kundera regained Czech nationality in 2019.

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, along with 9 other passengers, died in a private jet crash in Russia’s Tver region on August 23. The death of Prigozhin came exactly after he led a daylong mutiny against Kremlin, where Wagner forces briefly seized Rostov-on-Don after tensions over their involvement in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the victims of the plane crash however in his remarks on the incident, Putin noted that Prigozhin had "made serious mistakes in life," possibly alluding to the brief mutiny.