WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens dead, scores stranded in flood hit southern India: official
Heavy rains paralysed several districts of Tamil Nadu state, inundating entire neighbourhoods, roads and railway tracks, days after a cyclone hit India's south-eastern coast, causing widespread damage.
Dozens dead, scores stranded in flood hit southern India: official
Federal finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman says  more than 40,000 people have been rescued so far and efforts are underway to reach those still stranded/ Photo: Reuters
December 22, 2023

At least 31 people were killed in floods and heavy rain in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu this week, a top federal minister has said, as rescuers struggle to reach scores still stranded in high waters.

Heavy rains have paralysed several districts of the state, inundating entire neighbourhoods, roads and railway tracks, days after a cyclone hit India's south-eastern coast, causing widespread damage.

"The (toll) number could change," federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman told reporters on Friday, adding that more than 40,000 people have been rescued so far and efforts are underway to reach those still stranded.

The state is one of the major electronics and manufacturing hubs in India. Some southern neighbourhoods remained waterlogged on Friday.

RelatedDozens killed, many missing in floods, landslides in Asia
Recommended

Abnormal precipitation

"We're struggling to get tractors and boats with food and essentials through water in the worst-affected areas," said M. Balamurugan, who and other volunteers have been distributing food and essentials.

Tamil Nadu recorded over 64 millimetres of rainfall this week, more than triple the 20 millimetres that would be normal at this time of year, the weather department said, predicting more rainfall in parts of the state over the next five days.

For some the floods are reminiscent of rains eight years ago in state capital Chennai that killed 290 people and inundated large swathes of the city.

RelatedSeveral killed in firecracker factory explosion in India's Tamil Nadu
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking