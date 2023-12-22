China's air pollution has worsened in 2023, for the first time in a decade, according to a new research.

"2023 is the first year that China's national average PM2.5 level has increased year-on-year since the beginning of China's 'war on pollution' in 2013," a study by independent research organisation the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said on Friday.

PM2.5 particles, if inhaled, can have serious health risks, linked to premature deaths in people with heart or lung disease, as well as a host of breathing and other health issues, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The overall increase in emissions has "pushed the pollution level higher, in addition to unfavourable weather conditions," CREA said.

An international consortium of climate scientists said earlier this month in a separate study that China is expected to see a four percent rise in fossil fuel CO2 emissions this year, with increases in coal, oil and gas as the country continues to rebound from its Covid-19 lockdowns.

Anti-pollution campaign

Chinese cities including the capital Beijing were once infamous for the thick smog that smothered their residents, especially in winter.

But the country ramped up its anti-pollution campaign after winning the Winter Olympics bid in 2015, shutting down dozens of coal plants and relocating heavy industries.

That has brought significant improvements, but air quality often remains below World Health Organization standards.

Lauri Myllyvirta, a researcher at CREA, said that "besides the pandemic, the Winter Olympics were an important factor that kept the anti-pollution efforts going until 2021".