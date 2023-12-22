TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye expects faster global capital inflow once inflation is subdued
Stabilisation in inflation will help stock market grow and facilitate investors' access to financing resources, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye expects faster global capital inflow once inflation is subdued
Noting that Türkiye maintained its position as an international capital hub, Erdogan said Türkiye has attracted more than $255 billion in investment in the last 21 years. / Photo: AP
December 22, 2023

International capital inflow to Türkiye will accelerate once rising inflation is brought under control, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, addressing a ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of Borsa Istanbul, Türkiye’s stock market.

"The positive impact of the decline in the default swaps and the improvement in the credit rating will be felt in our capital markets, especially the stock market," Erdogan said during Friday's ceremony.

He underlined that the stabilisation of inflation will help the stock market and make investors’ access to financing resources easier.

Stressing that with the deepening of capital markets in developed economies, the real sector is better financed and savings rates rise, Erdogan said: "We must also take a more determined stance in this direction and prevent anyone, whether politicians or economists, from manipulating capital markets."

With the sweeping transformation in capital markets and Borsa Istanbul under steps taken since the AK Party took the helm in 2002 and the Istanbul Finance Center's coming on stream, Türkiye's central role in the field of finance has been strengthened, he said.

RelatedTürkiye's shift in economic policy mitigated near-term risks, experts say

International capital hub

Erdogan highlighted that the Turkish economy’s high growth potential is attracting attention from both domestic and international investors.

"While there is a contraction in the global economy and foreign capital flows are falling, Türkiye continues to attract foreign capital through its stock market, that is, to provide financing for its economic growth, " he explained.

Recommended

Noting that Türkiye maintained its position as an international capital hub, Erdogan said Türkiye has attracted more than $255 billion in investment in the last 21 years.

"We will focus on further deepening our capital markets and spreading them to the base in the days to come," the president added.

For his part, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said that under President Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye's gross domestic product will reach $1.1 trillion as of the end of this year, from $238 billion 21 years ago.

In the coming period, predictability in the Turkish economy will rise significantly thanks to the government’s medium-term program, he said.

The foundations of sustainable growth will get stronger and macroeconomic stability will improve, Simsek added.

An important goal of the MTP is deepening capital markets; as capital markets deepening and inflation decreasing to the single-digit level, companies will be able to reach sources with easier conditions, he expressed.​​​​​​

RelatedTürkiye unveils a visionary medium-term economic programme
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan