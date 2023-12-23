Initial results from a presidential poll in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] have begun to trickle in after shambolic elections spread over several days, which the authorities deemed successful.

On Friday, the central African nation's electoral commission, Ceni, announced results for Congolese voters living in South Africa, Belgium, France, Canada and the United States.

The results represent a minuscule proportion of the overall votes cast, but they indicated a provisional lead for incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi, who is running for a second term.

Ceni is set to start announcing provisional results for the DRC's 26 provinces on Saturday.

Around 44 million Congolese in the nation of 100 million were registered to vote, and more than 100,000 candidates were running for various positions.

Tshisekedi, 60, is considered the front-runner in the first-past-the-vote presidential vote, especially given that he is facing a divided opposition.

The main opposition candidates are gynaecologist Denis Mukwege, 68, the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate; 58-year-old business magnate and former provincial governor Moise Katumbi; and 67-year-old ex-oil executive Martin Fayulu.

They have all criticised the election's disarray, and warned against the potential for electoral fraud.

Chaotic voting process

Poor but mineral-rich DRC held four concurrent polls on Wednesday to elect the president, lawmakers for national and provincial assemblies as well as local councillors.

Massive delays and bureaucratic chaos marred the vote, and some polling booths were unable to open at all.

Ceni extended voting in some areas until Thursday.

In a statement, the electoral commission said that no polling station was authorised to open on Friday.

However, voting continued in some places on Friday, according to officials, especially in the more remote areas of the vast.

People were casting votes in Kilembwe, in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the east, for example, after voting materials only arrived late on Thursday.

"Everything should be finished by [the afternoon] at the latest," the territory's administrator, Sammy Kalonji, told AFP news agency.