Yemen's warring parties commit to cease-fire: UN envoy
Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sanaa.
Hans Grundberg / Photo: AA
December 24, 2023

The UN special envoy for Yemen welcomed the warring parties' commitment to a ceasefire Saturday and engagement in a UN-led peace process.

"Thirty million Yemenis are watching and waiting for this new opportunity to provide for tangible results and progress towards lasting peace. The parties have taken a significant step,” Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

"Their commitments are, first and foremost, an obligation to the Yemeni people to progress towards a future that meets the legitimate aspirations of all Yemenis."

The UN is ready to accompany “every step of the way,” he said.

Grundberg also urged all parties to exercise "maximum restraint" at this critical time to allow a conducive environment for dialogue and the successful conclusion of an agreement on the roadmap.

SOURCE:AA
