The UN special envoy for Yemen welcomed the warring parties' commitment to a ceasefire Saturday and engagement in a UN-led peace process.

"Thirty million Yemenis are watching and waiting for this new opportunity to provide for tangible results and progress towards lasting peace. The parties have taken a significant step,” Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

"Their commitments are, first and foremost, an obligation to the Yemeni people to progress towards a future that meets the legitimate aspirations of all Yemenis."