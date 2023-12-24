Palestinians held by the Israeli army in Gaza had suffered torture, two freed detainees and a medic said, a charged denied by the military.

The two men were among hundreds detained by Israeli forces over alleged links with Palestinian resistance group Hamas during Israel's ongoing ground offensive in the besieged enclave.

Israel launched a relentless military campaign in Gaza after Hamas's attack on its territory on October 7.

About 20 men released from Israeli custody "have bruises and marks of blows on their bodies," Marwan Al Hams, hospital director in the southern city of Rafah, told said.

Hams said the freed Palestinians were admitted to Al Najjar Hospital upon their release.

The Israeli army rejected the claims, saying detainees are "treated in accordance with international law."

"While detained, the suspects are given sufficient food and water and treated according to protocol," the army said in a statement.

Nayef Ali, 22, said he was detained in Gaza City's eastern Zaitun suburb and later taken to an Israeli detention facility, and showed cuts on his wrists and other parts of his body.