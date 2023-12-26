WORLD
Israel detains senior Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar
Jarrar, a member of the legislative council elected in 2006, has been arrested multiple times previously by Israeli forces.
Palestinians welcome lawmaker Khalida Jarrar in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, on September 26, 2021, following her release from an Israeli prison. / Photo: AFP Archive
December 26, 2023

Israel has detained senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar from her home in occupied West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the city of Al-Bireh, and arrested Jarrar after searching her home.

Jarrar is a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the second largest faction in the Palestine Liberation Organization, and was elected a member of the legislative council in the last parliamentary elections held in 2006.

She has been arrested several times by Israeli, and was last released in September 2021 after spending two years behind bars.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since the fighting broke out on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

More than 300 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7 in addition to over 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

