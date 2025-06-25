Sixteen protesters were killed and at least 400 injured, with 83 in serious condition, following protests across Kenya, a coalition of rights groups said in a statement.

"16 verified dead," Amnesty Kenya's executive director Irungu Houghton told Reuters, adding the figures were verified by the watchdog and the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

"Most were killed by police," Houghton said, adding that at least five of the victims had been shot dead.

A hospital source in Matuu, a town around 100 kilometres (65 miles) from Nairobi, earlier said that two people had died from gunshot wounds there.

Kenya Power said in a statement that a security guard had been shot amid the protests at its Nairobi headquarters in unclear circumstances.