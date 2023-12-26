Iran has reversed a months-long slowdown in the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity, close to weapons grade, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

Many diplomats believed the slowdown, which had begun by June, was the result of secret talks between the United States and Iran that led to the release of US citizens held in Iran earlier this year.

Iran already has enough uranium enriched to up to 60 percent, if enriched further, to make three nuclear bombs, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency's theoretical definition, and more at lower enrichment levels.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Iran has "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023," the IAEA said in a statement summarising a confidential report to member states that was sent minutes earlier.

Iran is enriching to up to 60 percent, close to the roughly 90 percent that is weapons grade, at its Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (PFEP) in its sprawling Natanz complex and at its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), which is dug into a mountain.

Production increases