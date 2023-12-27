TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
History will judge Netanyahu as war criminal he is: Turkish comms director
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun reiterates Türkiye's calls for the international community to unanimously work towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging for negotiations towards lasting peace in the region.
History will judge Netanyahu as war criminal he is: Turkish comms director
Stressing that Netanyahu is "the last person to talk about morality," Altun condemned the Israeli premier's decades old mission to drive Palestinians out of their lands. / Photo: AA Archive
December 27, 2023

The Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is "the last person to talk about anything related to genocide", Türkiye's Communications Director has said.

"Netanyahu has mastered skills to sell the world, his war crimes against civilians as self-defence. Even though the world fails to stop him, the history will judge him as the war criminal he is," Fahrettin Altun said on X on Wednesday.

Asserting that Netanyahu is "the last person to talk about our struggle against terrorism", Altun emphasised Türkiye has fought against the terror group PKK and its extensions for more than 40 years.

"Kurdish people in Türkiye themselves fought against the PKK that indiscriminately kills civilians and children just like Netanyahu himself," he added.

Stressing that Netanyahu is "the last person to talk about morality," Altun condemned the Israeli premier's decades old mission to drive Palestinians out of their lands.

"Now he has taken it to a new level by using the Israeli army to kill civilians in their homes, hospitals and refugee camps," he added.

The communications director reiterated Türkiye's calls for the international community to unanimously work towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging for negotiations towards lasting peace in the region.

Altun added that Ankara will "continue to do so regardless of political attacks and defamation levelled against Türkiye. We will continue to speak the truth!"

RelatedTürkiye offers solutions where UN failed: Fahrettin Altun
Recommended

'Netanyahu’s desperate attempts'

Altun firmly addressed Netanyahu's recent accusations, emphasising that attempts to divert attention from his war crimes will not succeed.

"The world has seen what has been happening in occupied Palestine. Netanyahu’s desperate attempts to save his political career by killing civilians and expanding the war are doomed to fail,” the communications director said.

Altun continued, expressing President Erdogan's unwavering commitment to justice, stating, “Our president has called it for what it is and he will not stop fighting for justice no matter how many lies Netanyahu tells the world“.

Israel launched a massive military assault on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, killing at least 21, 110 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 55,243 others, according to local health authorities.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

Around 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the Hamas attack, according to the official figures.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan