Floods, landslides in eastern DRC kill scores
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is regularly hit by disasters such as floods and landslides, in part due to urban overcrowding, dilapidated infrastructure and shoddy house construction.
People stand by the damage in the aftermath of deadly floods caused by torrential rains in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 27, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
December 28, 2023

Heavy rains overnight in South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have caused flooding and landslides, killing at least 40 people, local media reported.

At least 20 people were found dead in the provincial capital Bukavu while the bodies of 20 others were discovered in the surrounding village of Burhinyi, reports said on Wednesday, citing the governor’s office.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, and there is concern that the death toll may rise.

In May this year, at least 438 bodies were found in areas of Kalehe Territory in South Kivu hit by flooding due to heavy rains.

The DRC, located in a tropical climate zone, frequently faces natural disasters during the rainy season.

