Friday, December 29, 2023

2137 GMT — A senior UN official has condemned Russia for its "appalling assaults" on Ukraine, which saw some 158 missiles and drones launched, which Kiev blamed for the deaths of at least 30 people.

"Regrettably, today's appalling assaults were only the latest in a series of escalating attacks by the Russian Federation," said UN assistant secretary-general Mohamed Khiari.

"The [UN] Secretary-General unequivocally condemns, in the strongest possible terms, today's appalling attacks on cities and towns across Ukraine. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must stop immediately."

More updates: 👇

1601 GMT— Zelenskyy visits battle frontline of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he visited the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, which is under regular attack by Russian forces.

"Avdiivka, I visited the positions of the 110th mechanised brigade," he wrote on Telegram along with a video of him in front of a sign with the name of the town, giving medals to soldiers.

"This is one of the most difficult areas of the front line," he wrote. "I thank all those who are at the first line (of fire) for their service, for this year during which the entire country survived thanks to its soldiers," he said.

Zelenskyy has visited the frontline several times since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, including the scenes of some of the deadliest fighting, like the eastern town of Bakhmut.

Russian forces have been trying for months to encircle Avdiivka, which used to be an industrial centre in the eastern Donbass region. It has become a key battle site since Ukraine's counteroffensive failed to pierce through Russia's defensive lines.

1749 GMT— Toll from Russian strikes rises to 30 dead, 160 wounded: minister

The toll from the massive strikes Russia launched over Ukraine has risen to 30 dead and more than 160 wounded, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko has said.

"As of now, 30 people have been killed and more than 160 wounded as a result of Russia's massive attack on Ukrainian territory in the morning", he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

It marked the most massive attack since the earliest days of the war Russia launched in February 2022.

1710 GMT— Congress 'must step up' to help Ukraine after massive Russian strikes: Biden

US President Joe Biden has demanded Congress "step up" and overcome divisions on sending aid to Ukraine, saying that a massive Russian air attack demonstrates that the Kremlin hopes to "obliterate" the pro-Western country.

"Unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defence systems that Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without any further delay," Biden said in a statement on Friday.

1708 GMT— Missile strikes in Ukraine show Putin's objective 'remains unchanged': Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that Russia's latest missile barrage on Ukraine is "a stark reminder to the world that, after nearly two years of this devastating war, Putin’s objective remains unchanged."

"He seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped," Biden said.

Biden also added that Ukraine used air defence systems that the United States and its allies and partners had provided to successfully intercept and destroy many of the missiles and drones launched by Russia.

1657 GMT — Biden closely following 'missile in Polish airspace' reports: White House

US President Joe Biden is closely following reports of a missile temporarily entering Polish airspace, the White House has said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed those reports in a call on Friday with Polish Secretary of State Jacek Siewiera, the White House said.

Sullivan "expressed the United States’ solidarity with Poland, our close NATO ally" and pledged technical assistance as needed, according to a statement from the White House.

1604 GMT — Britain to send 200 air defence missiles to Ukraine: British defence ministry

Britain is sending around 200 air defence missiles to Ukraine to help protect civilians and infrastructure from Russian drones and bombing, the British Ministry of Defence has said.

The shipment comes as Russia unleashed one of its biggest missile attacks on Ukraine of the war, according to Kiev, killing 18 civilians and wounding dozens of others on Friday.

1501 GMT — NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland: Stoltenberg

NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland, after a Russian missile appears likely to have entered the airspace of the country, member of the alliance, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on social network X.

"I spoke with (the Polish) President Andrzej Duda about the missile incident in Poland. NATO stands in solidarity with our valued ally, is monitoring the situation and we will remain in contact as the facts are established. NATO remains vigilant," Stoltenberg said.

1342 GMT — UN rights chief urges Russia to halt attacks on Ukraine

UN human rights chief Volker Turk has condemned the wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine and urged Moscow to cease the attacks "immediately".

"I am shocked by yet another full-scale set of coordinated missile and drone attacks," Turk said in a statement on Friday.

He called on Russia to "cease its attacks on Ukraine immediately, and to strictly respect all the rules of international law relating to the conduct of hostilities".

1330 GMT — Object in Polish airspace most likely Russian missile: Polish general

Everything indicates that the object that entered Polish airspace on Friday was likely a Russian missile which then went back into Ukraine, a Polish general has said.

Poland’s defense forces said an unknown object entered the country’s airspace Friday morning from the direction of Ukraine and then vanished off radars, and that all indications pointed to it being a Russian missile.

“It was monitored by us on radars and left the airspace. We have confirmation of this on radars and from allies" in NATO, said Poland’s armed forces chief, Gen. Wiesław Kukuła.

Poland’s defense forces said the object penetrated about 40 kilometers into its airspace and left it after less than three minutes. The defense forces said both its radar and NATO radar confirmed that the object left Polish airspace.

1300 GMT— Putin's spy chief vows to prevent foreign meddling in presidential election

President Vladimir Putin's foreign intelligence chief has said in a video release that Russia's spies should make every effort to prevent any foreign meddling in the March presidential election.

Putin announced this month, in comments made to soldiers, that he would run in the election - a step that is expected to enable him to stay in power for at least another six years.

1251 GMT— Ukraine fires US-made HARM missiles into Belgorod: Russia

Russia's Defence Ministry has said that Ukraine had fired three US-made HARM missiles into the Russian region of Belgorod.

"Three Ukrainian HARM missiles manufactured by the United States were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region by air defence systems," the ministry said.

Russia targeted Ukraine with 158 drones and missiles overnight, aiming for critical infrastructure, industry and military facilities, the Ukrainian military said.

1238 GMT— EU's Borrell slams Russia's 'cowardly' Ukraine strikes

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned Russia's latest deadly bombardment of Ukrainian cities, accusing Moscow of targeting civilians.

"Overnight, Russia launched one of the largest attacks since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine against cities and the population," Borrell posted to X on Friday.

"It was yet another cowardly and indiscriminate targeting of schools, a metro station and a hospital, resulting in the death of at least 16 people and several wounded. The EU stands with Ukraine, as long as it takes."

1154 GMT— France condemns Russian 'strategy of terror' in Ukraine