Western powers condemned Iran accelerating its production of highly enriched uranium, after a watchdog said it had upped manufacture following months of slowdown.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Britain, France, Germany and the US said they "condemn this measure that further aggravates the continued escalation of the Iranian nuclear programme," adding that "Iran's production of highly enriched uranium has no credible civilian justification".

The statement came two days after the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report saying Iran "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023."

Iran had increased its output of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about nine kilograms (20 pounds) a month since the end of November, the UN watchdog said.

That is up from about three kilograms a month since June, and a return to the nine kilograms a month it was producing during the first half of 2023.

In their statement on Thursday, the Western powers said that "these developments constitute a step in a bad direction on the part of Iran", warning of "significant proliferation risks".

"These decisions show the absence of will on the part of Iran to engage in a de-escalation in good faith and result in irresponsible behaviour in the context of regional tensions," the statement said.

Responding to the IAEA report, Iran's top nuclear official Mohammad Eslami said: "We have done nothing new and our activity is according to the regulations".