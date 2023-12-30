China has launched three experimental satellites into space from the Jiuquuan Satellite Launch Centre in the north-western Gobi Desert, according to Chinese state-run Xinhua News.

The satellites, carried by a Long March 2C carrier rocket, blasted off at 8:13 am local time on Saturday.

The China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing developed and constructed the satellites as part of the space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator series.

This mission marks the fourth deployment of satellites in the series.